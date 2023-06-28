SHREVEPORT, La. -- The 4th of July is a special time at KTBS 3. That’s because it’s a day to honor our military, God, and country. That’s why we do the KTBS 3 Freedom Fest.
KTBS will be at five different locations for the KTBS 3 Freedom Fest. One of those is the Shreveport Riverfront Amphitheater.
There will be 12 food trucks, 10 art vendors and even live entertainment. The food trucks are from 10 a.m. to noon and the celebration kicks off at 6:30 p.m. with a salute to the military.
The night ends with a huge fireworks display starting at 9:30 p.m. You don't want to miss it.