SHREVEPORT, La. - The Pride in the Park Family Festival returned to Betty Virginia Park on Saturday, Sept. 10.
Hosted by PACE, the festival celebrated the lives of Northwest Louisiana’s LGBTQ community.
The Center of Excellence for Emerging Threats (CEVT) at LSU Health Shreveport was on-hand to offer community COVID-19 vaccinations to those ages 5 and up. The CEVT also offered monkeypox vaccines onsite for individuals who meet vaccine criteria.
Also in attendance at the event were Shreveport mayoral candidates, Tracy Mendels and LeVette Fuller.
The park was teeming with food trucks, entertainers, vendors, and other festivities throughout the day.