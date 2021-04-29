SHREVEPORT, LA — Centenary College is one of the nation's top colleges for students seeking a superb education with great career preparation and at an affordable price, according to The Princeton Review®.
The education services company named Centenary as a Best Value College for 2021 in a feature the company posted on its website on April 20 at: https://www.princetonreview.com/college/centenary-college-louisiana-1022878?ceid=ctpyb.
The feature profiles 200 schools that The Princeton Review selected out of more than 650 institutions the company considered and surveyed for this year's project.
“We are always honored to be recognized by The Princeton Review for the excellence and affordability for our academic programs and the opportunities we offer for students to achieve their dreams,” said Calhoun Allen, Vice President for Enrollment and Marketing.
“We are particularly pleased that the publication recognizes our efforts to provide each and every student a complete and immersive cultural experience.”
Information on the Best Value Colleges for 2021 project and its seven categories of ranking lists, as well as profiles of the selected schools, is accessible for free with registration on The Princeton Review's website.
The Princeton Review chose its Best Value Colleges for 2021 based on data the company collected from its surveys of administrators at more than 650 colleges in 2019-20. The company also factored in data from its surveys of students attending the schools as well as PayScale.com surveys of alumni of the schools about their starting and mid-career salaries and job satisfaction figures.
In all, The Princeton Review crunched more than 40 data points to tally ROI (Return on Investment) ratings of the colleges that determined its selection of the 200 schools for the 2021 project. Topics covered everything from academics, cost, and financial aid to graduation rates, student debt, alumni salaries, and job satisfaction.
“The schools we name as our Best Value Colleges for 2021 comprise only just over 1% of the nation's four-year colleges," noted Robert Franek, The Princeton Review's editor-in-chief.
"They are distinctive in their programs, size, region, and type, yet they are similar in three areas. Every school we selected offers outstanding academics, generous financial aid and/or a relative low cost of attendance, and stellar career services. We salute Centenary College for these exceptional offerings and recommend it highly to college applicants and parents."
The Princeton Review gave Centenary College an ROI rating score of 85/99. In the company's profile of the College, The Princeton Review editors praise the school for its "one of a kind opportunities for undergraduates to immerse themselves in other cultures, both locally and internationally" and quote from Centenary students who described the college as "incredibly accepting” and “connected.”
The Princeton Review is also widely known for its college rankings in dozens of other categories, many of which are reported in its annual book, The Best 386 Colleges, published in August.