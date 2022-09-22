Progress made in restoring Old Galilee Baptist Church for Shreveport civil rights museum

SHREVEPORT, La. -- There’s an effort to open a civil rights museum in Shreveport at the site of a historic church with a past tied to the civil rights movement.
The fight for freedom in the South has links to several events that happened in Shreveport. That history has fueled some groups to push for a project that would honor the sacrifices of others and leave a legacy for the future.
The new museum will be the first in north Louisiana and will add Shreveport to a list of southern cities that have also opened similar museums memorializing the history of racism and civil rights activism in the South.
The work to save the Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, or “Old Galilee,” began decades ago. The building’s history as a hub of activism makes it the perfect place to reflect on Shreveport’s past.
"Many of us are able to serve in leadership positions throughout this city because of the sacrifices that were made by people who walked through the doors of Galilee,” said Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins as he remarked on the progress made to restore the 145-year-old building.
The church, built in 1877 by freed black slaves, served as a place of refuge and planning during the civil rights movement.
Civil rights activist Rev. Asriel McClain says it’s important to remember the important role Shreveport played in launching the civil rights movement. He said Old Galilee played host to icons like the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
"There were only three churches that Dr. King visited during his lifetime in Shreveport: Little Union, this church at Galilee and Evergreen," said McClain.
Those wishing to upgrade the church have made strides to restore it, but city leaders and architects on the project say more funds are needed to preserve this part of Shreveport history and make it a lasting monument.
So far, $1.5 million has been spent to restore the church. Experts estimate several more millions of dollars will be needed to complete the project.
"The contractor said today what they have already spent. That's just a drop in the bucket,” said Pastor Calvin H. Austin.
The civil rights leader headed a student-led demonstration at Booker T. Washington High School the day after the beating of the late Rev. Harry Blake, another prominent activist, at Little Union Baptist Church in September of 1963.
Thursday’s celebration of progress fell on the 59th anniversary of that demonstration. Today, Austin is urging the community to help preserve a piece of history.
"This is not about a significant group of people that want to see it happen. I hope it's about everybody in Shreveport and the surround area that wants to see it happen," Austin said.
To donate to the preservation of Galilee Baptist church and the opening of the civil rights museum, contact the North Louisiana Civil Rights Coalition.