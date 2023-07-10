BOSSIER CITY, La. – Prolec GE is partnering with LED FastStart will host an in-person job fair to connect qualified candidates to opportunities for its electrical transformer manufacturing facility in Caddo Parish.
The job fair will take place Wednesday at the Hilton Garden Inn, 2015 Old Minden Road, Bossier City. The event will have two sessions, 9 a.m. to noon and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Job seekers can register in advance here or in person at the event. Attendees are asked to bring three copies of their résumé.
Company representatives will conduct initial screenings and interviews with candidates interested in positions in areas including:
- Coil winding
- Assembly
- Test labs
- Maintenance
- Finishing
- Supply chain management
In April, Prolec GE announced a $28.5 million expansion of its Shreveport facility that will create 153 direct new jobs. The company designs, manufactures and sells products and solutions for electricity generation, transmission and distribution. As North America’s largest transformer producer, the company services a variety of industries including construction, engineering, and conventional and renewable energy.
“Having the opportunity to work for a company that cares about its employees is incredible,” Prolec GE Human Resources Manager Kevin Quinlan said. “Not only does Prolec GE care, but we provide great paying jobs and benefits for the community and a work-life balance. All aspects of having an awesome career are covered here, enabling our employees to grow their future.”
LED FastStart hosts numerous virtual and in-person career fairs each year covering a range of industries, from digital/tech to manufacturing. To receive email notifications about future interview events, opt in here.