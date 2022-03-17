SHREVEPORT, La.--Survivors of violence are looking to promote safety and healing with new legislative priorities. SB 251 will allow experts to provide evidence that survivors were acting in self-defense.
Louisiana Survivors for Reform thinks the bill is needed since many survivors are behind bars because their actions are misinterpreted in the eye of the law. HB 649 would remove barriers to the crime survivors compensation fund and make it more beneficial as well as more accessible to those in need.
"In Louisiana in many state survivors of violence face a ton of barriers both during and in the aftermath of harm. We think the bills we are bringing are a way to improve public safety, and violence prevention. It also shows that we are a state working to support people who have experienced trauma," said Katie Hunter-Lowrey.
KTBS is told that many people aren't aware of the compensation fund. A lobby day is planned for April 26th find more information here.