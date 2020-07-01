SHREVEPORT, La - A group of about 20 protesters gathered across the street from KTBS-3 TV on Kings Highway Wednesday.
It was a peaceful protest in response to what some believed was an unfair Facebook post by KTBS-3 on Tuesday. The post described some of the events that occurred during a protest involving the possible removal of a Confederate statue. It also showed several pictures of the protest.
The protesters at KTBS Wednesday declined to be interviewed, but used their mega-phone, music, and signs to do the talking.
Juan Zuniga, manager of El Compadre' Mexican and Seafood restaurant near the protest, says he's seen a shift in people's attitudes recently.
"Here in the United States, we have freedom of speech," Zuniga said. "People are entitled to their opinions. I feel that with this pandemic going on and the crisis going on in the country, I feel people are more outraged. People want action. People want answers. People want change."