SHREVEPORT, La. -- Providence House, an emergency shelter for homeless families with children, is opening Louisiana's fist state of the art calming studio in a homeless shelter.
The community came out to celebrate the grand opening of the calming studio with a ribbon cutting on the campus of Providence House on Cotton Street.
"What we do for these children is impactful, sustainable, and it gives them a real chance," said Verni Howard, the shelter's Executive Director. "That one little space has been transformed to a space where kids can sit and reset and reconnect and disconnect."
First United Methodist Church donated $25,000 to help launch the kids zone. For nearly 35 years, Providence House has worked tirelessly to support homeless families with children by providing food, clothing, shelter, high quality childcare, financial literacy, educational and workforce development opportunities.
Providence House welcomes donations and volunteers. Visit their website to find out more about getting involved.