SHREVEPORT, La. - Providence House will celebrate its 35th anniversary in 2023. And this November, the charitable organization will premiere a documentary that shares the story of providing a transitional home for homeless families with children throughout the Shreveport community.
Produced by Young Professionals Entertainment, with original music by Eddie Spencer of Quest Productions, this love story details the impact of community – every race, color, and ethnicity from every zip code in Shreveport, narrated by KTBS3’s Rick Rowe.
Thursday, November 3, 2022
5:00 p.m.
617 Texas Street, Shreveport
Valet Parking will be available. Cocktail attire is suggested. Heavy hors d’oeuvres will be served, and an open bar will be offered to guests.