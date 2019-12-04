SHREVEPORT, La. - Leaders at Southern University want to hear your thoughts about the idea of bringing a law school to Shreveport.
They're inviting the public to take part in a research survey by posting comments on their views of a satellite campus.
According to the release, in pursuant to House Concurrent Resolution Number 24, the Louisiana Board of Regents has contracted National Center for Higher Education Management Systems to undertake the study of creating a satellite for Southern University’s Law Center in the Shreveport/Bossier region.
NCHEMS has established an open-comment webpage for comments and reactions to this proposal from the public.
They are particularly interested in comments concerning:
The kind(s) of legal education most needed in the region (for example, education to produce new lawyers, education to produce paralegals, or education for HR professionals, real estate brokers/agents and others who need more general legal education in some particular aspect of the law, or any combination of these)
The characteristics of the students who most need access to legal education in the region (for example, demographics such as gender and race/ethnicity, age, employment status, and/or full-time/part-time attendance)
NCHEMS says all comments are confidential and will only be seen by members of the NCHEMS staff.
When NCHEMS summarizes comments for purposes of the study, comments will not be published verbatim and commenters will not be identified.
To access the survey, click here. Use password, BoRSurvey, if prompted.
Currently, there are no law schools in this part of the state.
There's been lots of talk lately about the idea that's gained support from various politicians and community groups.
Consultants will be in Shreveport next week to conduct a series of meeting with key stakeholders. Meetings will be taking place in the offices of Louisiana Tech at Bossier Parish Community College on December 11 & 12. These stakeholder meetings are by invitation only.