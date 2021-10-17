SHREVEPORT, La.-A local fun fall favorite returns to Shreveport this Tuesday, October 19th 2021. The 29th annual Pumpkin Shine on Line will once again take place at Betty Virginia Park.
This free event hosted by Southfield School and Shreveport Public Assembly and Recreation, is one of the areas most loved and anticipated fall traditions.
The trails around Betty Virginia Park will light up with the glowing light of nearly 1,000 jack-o-lanterns and painted pumpkin displays.
The event begins at 4:00 p.m. and ends at 8:00 p.m. There will be free iShuttle transportation provided during the entirety of the event. Park at Mall St. Vincent (Dillard’s parking lot) and ride to the park entrance.
Members of the community are invited to stroll through the park and enjoy the numerous themed displays, area school bands, choirs, cheerleaders, local food vendors and more.
There will be cash prizes awarded to the art programs at the three different schools with the best jack-o-lantern or painted pumpkin entries.
Community leaders will judge the entries from area schools at 7:30 p.m., with cash awards totaling $1,500 to benefit school art programs. Individual top prizes and recognition will also be awarded.