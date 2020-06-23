SHREVEPORT, La. - Lauren Simmons gave birth to her baby girl, Celia, just days before the coronavirus quarantine.
Both she and husband, Derek, have never tested positive for COVID-19.
Simmons said, however, both were aware of other medical complications for the pregnancy prior to the pandemic.
"This was a tough pregnancy anyway," Simmons said. "And we weren't sure how things were going to pan out. So, it's been emotional. We're grateful that she's well."
Dr. Caitlin Busada, with Ochsner-LSU Health and Science Center, said she recently delivered a baby after the mother tested positive for COVID-19.
"She was a young female who was intubated on a ventilator," Busada said. "And the mother had to be brought down with all of that equipment and all of that machinery."
In an effort to protect herself and the baby, Busada said she wore PPE and performed a C-section.
She said the mother was then sent back to ICU for a short period of time. Busada said after medical observation, the mother was reunited with her new-born child and discharged from the hospital.
Busada said she's never seen a case where a mother has infected her baby with the virus during childbirth.