SHREVEPORT, La. - Querbes Park Golf Course is gearing up to celebrate 100 years in 2024. In preparation for the celebration the course is getting some upgrades. Golfers can expect a new entry to the course, an 8,000 square foot chipping and putting green, a new bridge, a new tee complex on hole one and ten, and a wider cart path.
Several Shreveport natives learned how to golf at Querbes Park, some have moved away but when they come back to visit, they make sure to bring their clubs and head to the 'Bees'. Bill Merrill says, "I was eight years old. This was my first round of golf I ever played. Our father brought us here. We rented clubs. And so periodically we like to come back and play it again." Brothers Bill and Tom Merrill came to visit from Indiana.
"It means my hometown, it means being in the middle of Shreveport, Louisiana. And when I started playing golf, as so many guys that are from Shreveport will tell you, it was here, because there was really no where else for us to play," says Shreveport resident Tim Brando.
The game of golf has grown, especially at Querbes Park. In the last seven years, in 2016 Querbes did around 22,000 rounds and in 2023 the course has hosted 40,000 rounds as of May.
Jimbo West, the founder of Querbes Park Foundation, says " In 2024 this golf course will be 100 years old, and we wanted to do everything that we could to dress up the front entry of this place and make it what it should be for our 100 year anniversary."
Querbes Park Golf Course hosts several events that are good for Shreveport.
Nathan Barrow, director of golf at Querbes Park, says, "We're also the host site of many middle school and high school tournaments. So we really wanted to make an impact. It's important here because it's accessible for everybody. Open to the public and it's a great place for people to work on their physical fitness by walking out here, the golf courses staying active. We're seeing golfers as young as four or five years old, come out here and all the way up to 100."
Golfers can expect renovations to be finished by Labor Day.