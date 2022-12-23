BATON ROUGE, La. - Between cold rain and an arctic blast, it hasn't been the best week for bonfire-building. But a drive on the river road that follows the curves of the Mississippi between Gramercy and Garyville makes clear that Papa Noël's Louisiana elves have still been busy.
Stretching for miles through the river parishes, the large, elaborate wooden bonfires are up and ready for the thousands of people expected to come watch the spectacle.
According to tradition, the bonfires light the way along the river on Christmas Eve for Papa Noël, the French equivalent of Father Christmas or Santa Claus. The practice is believed to have European roots, but it can be traced back in St. James and neighboring parishes to as early as the late 1800s.
