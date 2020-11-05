SHREVEPORT, La. - The best of the best were auctioned off to the highest bidders Wednesday at the ArkLaTex Agricultural Council's 84th Annual Jr. Livestock Sale. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, it was held inside the Hirsch Coliseum at the State Fair of Louisiana. It kicked off about 9:30 a.m.
The auction is the culmination of months of hard work by thousands of students across the state who are involved in 4-H and FFA.
AUCTION HIGHLIGHTS
Wednesday morning, the Grand Champion Steer sold for $6,500. It was raised by Abbygail Davis of St. Tammany Parish and purchased by Steve Ashley - DJ Ranch.
Here's a look at some of the other sale results:
2020 Champion Market Steer Sale List
- Grand Champion Market Steer-Abbygail Davis, St. Tammany Parish-$6,500 + $620
- Reserve Champion Market Steer-Luke Domingue, Lafayette-$4,000 + $1,250
- Louisiana Bred Grand Champion-Owen Domingue, Lafayette-$4,500 + $1,500
- Louisiana Bred Reserve Champion-Leslie Rodriguez, Caddo Parish-$6,500 + $2,165
2020 Champion Market Sheep Sale List
- Grand Champion Market Lamb-Mackenzie Castro, Assuption Parish-$4,250 + $150
- Reserve Champion Market Lamb-Laura Beth Zaunbrecher, Jefferson Davis Parish-$3,000 + $1,600
- Louisiana Bred Grand Champion-Mackenzie Castro, Assumption Parish-$2,750 + $150
- Louisiana Bred Reserve Champion-Everette Hulin, Vermillion Parish-$2,500 + $100
2020 Champion Market Goat List
- Grand Champion Market Goat-Cade Huval, St. Martin Parish-$3,500 + $150
- Reserve Champion Market Goat-Ellie LeBlanc, Jefferson Davis Parish-$3,250 + $100
- Louisiana Bred Grand Champion-Joella Seay, Union Parish-$3,250 + $200
- Louisiana Bred Reserve Champion-Allyson Davis, Bossier Parish-$5,000 + $400
2020 Broiler Sale List
- Grand Champion Broilers-Sam Alexander, Calcasieu Parish-$2,300 + $100
- Reserve Champion Broilers-Westin Airhart, Sabine Parish-$2,300 + $355.71
2020 Swine
- Grand Champion Swine-Sydni Walker, Jefferson Davis Parish-$5,000 + $250
- Reserve Champion Swine-Karlee DesJardine, Calcasieu Parish-$3,500 + $200
2020 Woodworking
- Grand Champion Woodworking-Ebarb FFA-$500
- Reserve Champion Woodworking-Ebarb FFA-$850
2020 Ag Mechanics
- Grand Champion-West Ouachita FFA-$1,000
- Reserve Champion Ag Mechanics-West Ouachita FFA-$800
A SPECIAL MARKETPLACE
As a learning experience and business venture, these young men and women have selected, fed and groomed either a steer, lamb, broiler, goat or hog. They bring their project to the State Fair of Louisiana to be judged, graded and sold. This is their marketplace. At the auction, the exhibitor presents their stock and receives a premium for their year's labor.
Participation in the annual auction will support an exhibitor who is in the agricultural business on a small scale. Your financial support is invaluable in continuing interest in our future leaders.
HISTORY
The Junior Livestock Sale was started in 1936 and was sponsored by the Shreveport Kiwanis Club until 1952. From 1952-1971, the Shreveport Chamber of Commerce was the sponsor. ALTAC proudly began sponsoring the sale in 1972 and looks forward to many success years to come.
