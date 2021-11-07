SHREVEPORT, La. - The best of the best were auctioned off to the highest bidders Wednesday at the ArkLaTex Agricultural Council's 2021 Jr. Livestock Sale. It was held inside the Hirsch Coliseum at the State Fair of Louisiana.
The auction is the culmination of months of hard work by thousands of students across the state who are involved in 4-H and FFA.
AUCTION HIGHLIGHTS
Wednesday morning, the Grand Champion Steer sold for $6,625. It was raised by Owen Domingue of Lafayette Parish and purchased by Kenneth Harris.
Here's a look at some of the other sale results:
2021 Champion Market Steer Sale List
- Grand Champion Market Steer-Owen Domingue, Lafayette Parish, $6,625.
- Reserve Champion Market Steer- Cooper Lemons of Allen Parish, Purchased by Desoto Chamber of Commerce, Southern Ag Credit, Silver Star $5125.
- Louisiana Bred Grand Champion- Cooper Lemons of Allen Parish, Purchased by Desoto Chamber of Commerce, Southern Ag Credit, Silver Star $5125.
- Louisiana Bred Reserve Champion- Marcelino Rodriguez of Caddo Parish,
Purchased by Roseneath-Kilpatrick, Southside & Market St., Margarette Shehee, Andy Shehee $7575.
2021 Champion Market Sheep Sale List
- Grand Champion Market Lamb- Everette Hulin, Vermillion Parish, Purchased by Jon Lowe Pool, Mike Wolbert, Sid Potts, Shreveport Rotary Foundation $4025.
- Reserve Champion Market Lamb- Mia Stump Parks, Livingston Parish, Purchased by Louisiana Land Bank, Willis Knighton $3225.
- Louisiana Bred Grand Champion- Zoie Zaunbrecher, Acadia Parish, Purchased by Barbara Serio, BV Farms $3875.
- Louisiana Bred Reserve Champion- Everette Hulin, Vermillion Parish, Purchased by Zelda Loftus $3225.
2021 Champion Market Goat List
- Grand Champion Market Goat- Lance Fontenot, Evangeline Parish, Purchased by Jon Lowe Pool U L Coleman, Manpower-Mike & Sarah Collier $4,400.
- Reserve Champion Market Goat- Kade Huval, St. Martin Parish, Purchased by Louisiana Land Bank & Berry Plumbing $2850.
- Louisiana Bred Grand Champion- Ellie LeBlanc, Jeff Davis, Purchased by Dees-Gardner, CPAs, Desoto Chamber of Commerce, Johnny May $6,275.
- Louisiana Bred Reserve Champion- Addy Seay, Union Parish, Purchased by Stough Farms, McDonnel Farms & Tractor Supply $3,425.
2021 Broiler Sale List
- Grand Champion Broilers- Sam Alexander, Calcasieu Parish, Purchased by Southern Ag Credit $3725.
- Reserve Champion Broilers- Westin Airhart, Sabine Parish, Purchased by Desoto Chamber of Commerce $4550.
2021 Swine
- Grand Champion Swine- Baylee Desjardine, Calcasieu Parish, Purchased by Williams Family Properties, Dianne Walton $6375
- Reserve Champion Swine- Riley Lacoste, Vermillion Parish, Purchased by Jon Lowe Pool, Rotary Club of Shreveport, Desoto Oaks $4325.
2021 Woodworking
- Grand Champion Woodworking- Leah Clary and Dakota Johns, Ebarb FFA
- Reserve Champion Woodworking- Airyonnna Shepherd, Kendra Meshell and Cameron Moak, Ebarb FFA
2021 Ag Mechanics
- Grand Champion-Isaiah Waid, Chris Peacock, Andy Poole and Luke Nelson, West Ouachita, FFA
- Reserve Champion Ag Mechanics- Treavor Bynog and Kane Prudhome, Stanley FFA
A SPECIAL MARKETPLACE
As a learning experience and business venture, these young men and women have selected, fed and groomed either a steer, lamb, broiler, goat or hog. They bring their project to the State Fair of Louisiana to be judged, graded and sold. This is their marketplace. At the auction, the exhibitor presents their stock and receives a premium for their year's labor.
Participation in the annual auction will support an exhibitor who is in the agricultural business on a small scale. Your financial support is invaluable in continuing interest in our future leaders.
HISTORY
The Junior Livestock Sale was started in 1936 and was sponsored by the Shreveport Kiwanis Club until 1952. From 1952-1971, the Shreveport Chamber of Commerce was the sponsor. ALTAC proudly began sponsoring the sale in 1972 and looks forward to many success years to come.
RAISED IN LOUISIANA
