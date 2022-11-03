SHREVEPORT, La. - The 2022 ArkLaTex Agricultural Council's Jr. Livestock Sale at the State Fair of Louisiana was a huge success. It's estimated that supporters spent more than $502,000 at the sale on Wednesday, Nov. 2. The auction is the culmination of months of hard work by thousands of students across the state involved in 4-H and FFA.
A SPECIAL MARKETPLACE
As a learning experience and business venture, these young men and women have selected, fed and groomed either a steer, lamb, broiler, goat or hog. They bring their project to the State Fair of Louisiana to be judged, graded and sold. This is their marketplace. At the auction, the exhibitor presents their stock and receives a premium for their year's labor.
Participation in the annual auction will support an exhibitor who is in the agricultural business on a small scale. Your financial support is invaluable in continuing interest in our future leaders.
HISTORY
The Junior Livestock Sale was started in 1936 and was sponsored by the Shreveport Kiwanis Club until 1952. From 1952-1971, the Shreveport Chamber of Commerce was the sponsor. ALTAC proudly began sponsoring the sale in 1972 and looks forward to many success years to come.
RAISED IN LOUISIANA
On Tuesday, Nov. 1, KTBS 3 shined the spotlight on 4-H and its impact on America's youth in a 30 minute special. Raised in Louisiana is sponsored by Kilpatrick's Rose-Neath Funeral Homes, Louisiana Land Bank, Goldman Equipment, and ArkLaTex Agricultural Council.
Rick Rowe, Jan Elkins and Patrick Dennis introduced us to local 4-H students learning all about leadership, citizenship and life skills. Click here for a complete look at the entire Raised In Louisiana program.