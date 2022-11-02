SHREVEPORT, La. - The highly anticipated ArkLaTex Ag Council Jr. Livestock Sale is set for 9 a.m. Wednesday in the fair grounds Sale Arena at the State Fair of Louisiana. The best of the best show animals will be auctioned off to the highest bidders.
The auction is the culmination of months of hard work by thousands of students across the state who are involved in 4-H and FFA.
The entire ALTAC Jr. Livestock Sale will be streaming live on ktbs.com and on your KTBS 3 Now connected devices like Roku, Android, Amazon Fire, and Apple TV.
Tuesday evening, KTBS 3 shined the spotlight on 4-H and its impact on America's youth in a 30 minute special, Raised in Louisiana. The program was sponsored by Kilpatrick's Rose-Neath Funeral Homes, Louisiana Land Bank, Goldman Equipment, and the ArkLaTex Ag Council.
Rick Rowe, Jan Elkins and Patrick Dennis introduced us to local 4-H students learning all about leadership, citizenship and life skills. Click here for a complete look at the entire Raised In Louisiana program.