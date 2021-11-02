SHREVEPORT, La. - They're among the best of the best and they're Raised In Louisiana.
Students from across the state have put in blood, sweat and tears for months getting their show animals ready for auction. It all comes to an end at the ArkLaTex Agricultural Council's Jr. Livestock Sale at the State Fair of Louisiana. It's set for Wednesday, Nov. 3, in the fairgrounds Sale Arena. Prospective buyers will be on hand ready to offer up the highest bids.
Join us for our preview special, Raised In Louisiana, Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. on KTBS 3 and ktbs.com. KTBS 3's Rick Rowe, Jan Elkins and Patrick Dennis introduce us to local 4-H students learning all about leadership, citizenship and life skills as they prepare themselves for the big sale.
Be sure and join KTBS 3 Wednesday for the ALTAC Jr. Livestock Sale. We’ll stream it live beginning at 9 a.m. on ktbs.com and our KTBS 3 Now connected devices like Roku, Android, Amazon Fire and Apple TV.