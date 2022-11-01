SHREVEPORT, La. - They're among the best of the best and they're Raised In Louisiana.
Students from across the state have put in blood, sweat, and tears for months getting their show animals ready for auction. It all comes to an end at the ArkLaTex Agricultural Council's Jr. Livestock Sale at the State Fair of Louisiana. It's set for Wednesday, Nov. 2, in the fairgrounds Sale Arena. Prospective buyers will be on hand ready to offer up the highest bids.
Originally sponsored by the Shreveport Kiwanis Club, the first Jr. Livestock Sale was held in 1936 and had only one steer. Owned by Charles A. Harrison of Bienville Parish, the steer was called the “Baby Beef Champion.” The steer, which weighed 590 pounds, was purchased by Texas Avenue Café for 29 cents per pound.
The Shreveport Chamber of Commerce took over sponsorship of the sale in 1952, and in 1972, ALTAC proudly became the sponsor and continues to look forward to many more successful years to come.
Join us for our preview special, Raised In Louisiana, Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. on KTBS 3, KTBS.com, and KTBS 3 Now. KTBS 3's Rick Rowe, Jan Elkins and Patrick Dennis introduce us to local 4-H students learning all about leadership, citizenship and life skills as they prepare themselves for the big sale.
