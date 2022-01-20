BOSSIER CITY, La. - It's been a tough couple of years for a few businesses in the area. Now one business is hoping their random act of kindness will catch on.
Fish Window Cleaning popped in at Christ Fit Gym in Bossier City on Thursday with a gift -- free window cleaning.
Company officials say they chose Christ Fit because they are a non-profit organization that helps people get through tough times physically and spiritually.
Fish Window Cleaning left Christ Fit sparkling - tackling all of the windows and the mirrors of the gym.
In case you're planning to do something special soon, Random Acts of Kindness Day is Thursday, Feb. 17.