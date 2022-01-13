SHREVEPORT, La.-- Ready to get hitched? On February 2, 2022 couples will commemorate the once in a lifetime day by getting hitched on the Texas Street Bridge.
In 1993, more than 50 couples gathered on the bridge to exchange vows. Back then the bridge was "The Neon Bridge" because of the many lights adorning it.
Now that the lights are coming back as a combined Private and Public sector commitment are equipping Shreveport and Bossier City to commit $2.4M to the dynamic architectural lighting trend and painting a spectacular palette of LED light, art, color, and creativity over the Red River with the “BAKOWSKI Bridge of Lights” on the Texas Street Bridge.
The opening “LIGHT IT UP” Celebration is slated for Tuesday, February 22, 2022 – or 2sday 2-22-22 – a date that won’t be repeated for 100 years! The Celebration will feature a giant symbol of new life, LED LOVE, and unity through a massive group wedding on the Bridge. On New Year’s Eve, 1993, there were 64 weddings on the Bridge and Tom Carlton was the Justice of the Peace. According to Pam Atchison with the Shreveport Regional Arts Council, “Not a year has gone by in these 29 years that someone doesn’t call to ask when we will have another wedding ceremony or a vow renewal on the Bridge – we are doing it now!
Everyone is invited to participate in the opening of the “BAKOWSKI Bridge of Lights” on the Texas Street Bridge. There are three ways to participate:
- You may “get hitched” on the “BAKOWSKI Bridge and light your way to happily ever after!” There will be a group Wedding, the LED celebration of vow renewals, and a chance to make a “BFF commitment“ to a great friend or partner. This is an opportunity to make history! This is an opportunity to participate in the Opening ON the Bridge. To participate in the ceremony, you will pay $222.22, which puts you front and center on the Bridge on 2-22-22! The group ceremony will be conducted by a Justice of the Peace under a specially designed Wedding Light Show by Broadway lighting designer Jason Lyons.
- “Adopt a Light” and see your light in person ON the Bridge! Anyone and everyone may give the gift of LED LIGHT for just $222.22. It’s the perfect holiday gift that will bring light and joy all year long! With your donation of $222.22, you get to select the color of the light, dedicate – or keep - your light with a certificate of authenticity, and you and a guest are invited to “see” your light from ON the Bridge during the Opening Celebration. There are special viewing nights four times a year when you can bring friends and families to see your light – or the light that you gift to someone! Adopt your LED LIGHT at TexasStreetBridge.com
- “Come on down to the Riverfront” – Both Shreveport and Bossier City boast great locations to see the celebration and view the first Light Shows. The City of Shreveport and Shreveport Regional Arts Council will have a large Digital Wall to view the Weddings and Vow Renewals from the Riverfront Amphitheatre. The Public Event is free for everyone and the best views of the Light Shows and Fireworks are from the Shreveport Riverfront Amphitheatre and the Bossier Boardwalk.The “LIGHT IT UP" Opening Ceremony starts at dusk – 5:30 pm, with the weddings and vow renewals, dancing, and celebrating until 9:00 pm.