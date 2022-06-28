SHREVEPORT, La.- As temperatures get hotter as the summer season surges on, your pets are at risk for heat exhaustion or heat stroke.
Signs to watch out for to know if your dog is suffering from heat exhaustion is excessive panting, reddened gums, dry nose, or seizures.
When this happens immediately put a cool towel on their feet and neck.
The owner of Camp Bow Wow Shreveport, Barbara Lebel says that short nosed dogs are more likely to suffer from a heat stroke, and to pay them special attention during these heat waves. Another tip Lebel recommends is giving your dog shoes when they are taken for walks to fight the heat on the concrete.