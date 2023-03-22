CANEY LAKE, La.- This past Saturday was a big day for two local high schoolers at the Louisiana Bass Nation High School Hawg Fest Tournament.
Byrd High School's Mason McCormick and Parkway's Alexis Virgillito teamed up and weighed in a five fish limit that could go down as a world record for high school fishing. It all took place on Caney Lake near Jonesboro.
While we can't confirm it, many are saying the 37.13 lbs. could be a world record for high school bass fishing.
If Alexis looks familiar, there is good reason why. It was just last March when she and her Parkway fishing partner Taylor Bacot became the first all girls team to win the Louisiana State Championship with just over 30 lbs. on Caddo Lake so Alexis now is part of a team with the largest five bass caught by an all girls team in Louisiana and may also hold the largest five fish limit ever caught in high school fishing in the country or beyond. Patrick Dennis caught up with the winning duo and their dads.