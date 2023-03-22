This Wednesday marks the ninth annual American Red Cross Giving Day to help people affected by disasters big and small in the U.S. by donating at redcross.org/givingday.
Every eight minutes, generous donations enable the Red Cross to respond to a disaster in the U.S. when help can’t wait for families who need emergency shelter, food, emotional support and other assistance. This support remains critical as large disasters like hurricanes, floods and wildfires grow in frequency and intensity year after year — and home fires continue to upend lives each day across the country.
RELATED ARTICLE - Governor proclaims March ‘Red Cross Month’ as nonprofit works with partners to ‘Light Louisiana Red’
HOW YOU CAN HELP
On March 22, unite with thousands of compassionate people during Red Cross Giving Day by donating at redcross.org/givingday. A gift of any size makes a difference to provide shelter, food, relief items, emotional support and other assistance.
MARCH IS RED CROSS MONTH
Red Cross Giving Day is part of Red Cross Month — a national tradition started 80 years ago when President Franklin D. Roosevelt issued the first national Red Cross Month proclamation in 1943 to recognize those giving back through the Red Cross. Visit redcross.org/redcrossmonth for other ways to in get involved, including donating blood, volunteering or taking a class to learn lifesaving skills like first aid, CPR and how to use an AED.
About the American Red Cross:
The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.