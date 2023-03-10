SHREVEPORT, La.-As you spring your clocks forward this weekend, the Louisiana Red Cross wants to encourage homeowners to take a moment to “test” their smoke alarms to protect their families from home fires – the most common disaster encountered by crisis workers.
HOW TO ‘TURN AND TEST’
Working smoke alarms can cut the risk of dying in a home fire by half. This weekend, test your smoke alarms, replace the batteries if needed and follow these steps to help protect your family:
- Replace smoke alarms that are 10 years or older. That’s because the sensor becomes less sensitive over time. Check the manufacturer’s date of your smoke alarms and follow the instructions.
- Install smoke alarms on every level of your home, including inside and outside bedrooms and sleeping areas.
- Practice your two-minute escape plan. Make sure everyone in your household can get out in less than two minutes — the amount of time you may have to escape a burning home before it’s too late. Include at least two ways to get out of every room and select a meeting spot at a safe distance away from your home, such as your neighbor’s home or landmark like a specific tree in your front yard, where everyone can meet.
Visit redcross.org/fire for more information.