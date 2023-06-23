SHREVEPORT, La. -- It's been a week since storms ravaged the area and the number of people without power has come way down. But those who still don’t have electricity can’t cook food.
The Red Cross is offering free meals Friday and Saturday nights at 6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday afternoons at 1 p.m. at Morning Star Baptist Church on Jewella Avenue. Volunteers are passing out meals to people as they pull up their cars.
"We're working with the American Red Cross," said volunteer Carolyn Baker. "We're volunteering our services today. Our sorority came out and we've been out since 10 this morning to serve. We are a sorority of educators and we are excited to help out our city in this way."
The storm that caused the power outages took many people by surprise.
"It surprised everybody how large this was so we really had to spool this up to meet the needs of the community," said Jenni Skipper with the Red Cross.