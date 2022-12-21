NEW ORLEANS — The American Red Cross of Louisiana is continuing to work with partners to support Louisiana residents whose lives have been turned upside down by devastating tornadoes last week.
Nearly 40 trained Red Cross workers are currently supporting relief efforts. With the help of partners, the Red Cross has provided 4,800 meals and snacks,distributed nearly 1,500 relief items, such as clean-up kits, and conducted damage assessments of nearly 900 homes, as of Tuesday.
Red Cross caseworkers have opened 50 cases, serving more than 100 people with recovery support, including financial assistance and help with medical needs such as prescriptions. Teams have been providing aid across the state, focusing efforts in Caddo, Iberia, Jefferson, Orleans, St. Bernard, St. Charles and Union parishes.
Louisiana Red Cross is actively recruiting volunteers who want to help in the ongoing response.
“At this time, the Red Cross has dozens of workers on the ground to help support ongoing recovery efforts from the Louisiana tornadoes, but more local help is needed,” said Shawn Schulze, Regional CEO of Louisiana Red Cross. “After a disaster like this, people are always looking for ways to help their community recover, and becoming a Red Cross volunteer is one of the best ways to lend a hand. Please consider signing up now to be a Red Cross volunteer to help in recovery efforts in your community.”
Currently, the Red Cross needs volunteers to fill the following roles, among many others:
RECOVERY INTAKE WORKERS NEEDED
The Red Cross needs new volunteers to support Louisianans who are embarking on the process of recovery.
Volunteers will help with opening recovery cases for individuals and families affected by the Louisiana tornadoes. Responsibilities include conducting intake to determine a client’s disaster-caused needs, interviewing the client, sharing the American Red Cross mission, explaining the Red Cross assistance program and determining eligibility.
Prior experience is not required. All training is provided at no cost.
DISASTER CASEWORKERS NEEDED
The Red Cross needs new disaster caseworkers who will support the recovery of individuals affected by disaster.
Casework volunteers help clients apply for and receive financial assistance and other community resources. They assist the recovery of individuals, families and communities by providing referrals, advocacy, problem-solving and other assistance. They work in-person and virtually.
Prior experience is not required. All training is provided at no cost.
In addition to the above positions, there are many more volunteer opportunities to fit all types of interests, talents, schedules and passions. To sign up to volunteer, visit redcross.org/volunteertoday and register today. Once registered successfully, you can learn more and sign up for a date and time that works with your availability.
Residents affected by last week’s tornadoes who need assistance are asked to call 1-800-RED CROSS.
YOU CAN HELP people affected by disasters like tornadoes, flooding and other crises by making a gift to Red Cross Disaster Relief. Donations enable the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disasters big and small.
Visit redcross.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS.