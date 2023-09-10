TEXARKANA, Ark. – Texarkana Arkansas Mayor Allen Brown cut the ribbon on Saturday for the dedication of a new gazebo to a local pillar of the community.
The gazebo named “Charlotte’s House,” memorializes Ms. Fuller who taught for over 35 years, teaching in the classroom, in the church and in Master Gardeners.
Miller County Red Dirt Master Gardener Clyde Davis told the onlookers at the dedication that he and his group had ordered the beautiful weather for the ceremony on Saturday.
The gazebo is located at the Gateway Farmers Market location at 602 Jefferson Avenue.
The Farmers Market is currently open on Tuesdays and Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. or until sold out.