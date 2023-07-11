We’re just days away from the Red River Balloon Rally!
Friday through Sunday more than 20 balloons will take to the sky at Louisiana Downs. Each night there will be live music, food, vendors, and the balloon glow - where hot air balloons will light up the sky.
On Friday and Saturday there will also be tethered hot air balloon rides. Everything kicks off at 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. On Sunday the fun starts at 4 p.m.
Be sure to tune in to our morning show on Thursday. Our Brittany Breeding will be giving you a sneak peek of the event live from one of those hot air balloons.