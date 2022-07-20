SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Red River Quilters are hosting a quilt show at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds. The event takes place Saturday, July 29 and Sunday, July 30. Both days, the Agriculture Building will open at 9:00 a.m. to welcome quilters and the quilting-curious.
Community partner Karla Hardaway said more than 200 quilts will be on display from participants ranging in age from ten to 94. "We love teaching about quilts," said Hardaway. "We love answering questions. It's art and it's fun. You get to be with people, and you get to share your art with others."
Tickets for the quilt show are $10 for adults, $5 for kids aged five to 10, and free for children under five. Visit the Red River Quilters website for more information.