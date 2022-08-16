SHREVEPORT, La.--A new payment solution will debut at this year's Red River Revel Arts Festival. Wrist bands will use new technology to improve the experience of festival-goers and give insight into what revelers are buying, it'll reduce the risk of fraud which organizers a chance to focus on the customer experience aspect.
"The revel band is a new concept for us, it is something we have wanted to do for many years, the technology allows us to make payments more efficient and easier for the entire family, in addition it helps our vendors to understand the products they are selling and get a daily count of how they are doing and that's data we haven't had access to in the past, " said Logan Lewis.
