SHREVEPORT, La. - The Red River Revel Arts Festival will be held at Festival Plaza in Shreveport Oct. 1-9 at 11 a.m.
Admission is free Monday - Friday from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m and every day to children 12 and under (accompanied by an adult) and to military and first responders with valid ID. A general admission fee of $5 will be charged all day on Saturday and Sunday and from 5 p.m. to close Tuesday through Friday.
The Red River Revel Arts Festival began in 1976 as the Junior League of Shreveport’s Bicentennial gift to the citizens of the region. From traditional Cajun cuisine to deep-rooted music and hand-crafted art, the Revel offers a vast experience through activities, entertainment, food, and local traditions.
The nine-day festival attracts more than 80,000 people annually to honor the history and culture of visual and performing arts. Mission Statement: Our goal is to provide the general populace a ‘Celebration of the Arts’ that brings the finest in visual and performing arts experiences to our area. The Revel is designed to be primarily educational in nature, entirely non-commercial, non-political, non-partisan and non-sectarian. We strive to deliver an amazing week of art and music education and entertainment for kids, teens and adults to enjoy.
See the 2022 music lineup here: https://redriverrevel.com/rrr/music-lineup/