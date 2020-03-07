What a competition on the campus of LSUS Saturday morning.
47 of the best spellers in the area gathered for the 2020 Northwest Louisiana Regional Spelling Bee. KTBS 3's T.W. Starr hosted this years event for the 3rd straight year and this time we would have a new champion because the young man who won the last 3 times in a row, Calvin Alexander was too old to compete in this year's bee. And, it came down to a heavyweight slug fest between Gilbert Pedrotty of Caddo Parish Middle Magnet and Lesley Osafo from Cedar Creek School. They went back and forth, until finally Pedrotty spelled the word 's-c-o-l-i-o-n' for the win.
Gil Pedrotty who tied for second last year was crowned champion of this years bee. I talked with him afterwards about what it was like as he and Lesley went toe to toe for the right to be crowned champion.
"mostly anxious, because she would get a word right and then I thought i better get this right. Then she would get it wrong and i would be like please get it right and...I would get it wrong most of the time actually and I was like....oh know."
Gil is now headed to the 2020 scripps National Spelling bee near Washington D.C. Where he will compete for the biggest prize in spelling competition coming up in late may.