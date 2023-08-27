SHREVEPORT, La. - It is that time of the year again. Shreveport Police Department (SPD) is asking for neighborhoods to join forces to celebrate “National Night Out” against crime.
SPD will be partnering with the City of Shreveport, Community Renewal, the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office, the Shreveport City Marshal’s Office, the Shreveport Fire Department, and the Louisiana State Police for the 2023 Shreveport National Night Out. It will be held Oct. 3, 2023.
Neighbors are encouraged to get to know each other and their local law enforcement officials by registering to host their block party here. Registration ends Sept. 15.