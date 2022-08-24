SHREVEPORT, La. - August is Sports Medicine Month, and with school sports in full swing, injuries are a part of the game.
The Highland Clinic Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine department encourages local youth to keep on playing -- even after they get knocked down.
"I think it's very important to be able to relate to these young student athletes," said Dr. George Byram of The Highland Clinic. "A lot of them are down in the dumps."
Dr. Byram says showing student athletes evidence that he himself and other patients have been through these treatments with success really encourages them.
"It's a very unique field," said Dr. Byram. "Because they need answers, they need them fast, they need accurate diagnoses, and they need proper treatment. And there's an entire team of people depending on that athlete."
Dr. Byram says Highland Clinic has the full gamut of treatments and the entire team of staff to accomplish this for these young athletes.
For tips on injury prevention in youth sports, visit our Sports Medicine Month page.