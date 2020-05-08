SHREVEPORT, La - Residents took their zoning grievances to lawmakers at the state capitol on Thursday. And the support was overwhelmingly in their favor.
The proposal passed the committee on municipal, parochial and cultural affairs with an approval of 9-5-1.
Representative Danny McCormick assisted an organization called Caddo Alliance for Freedom. Many of the members live in the rural unincorporated areas surrounding Shreveport.
"In Baton Rouge, we passed a bill through the House Committee 697. It was a bill brought to me by the citizens of the rural Caddo Parish living outside the city limits of Shreveport," Representative McCormick said.
Representative McCormick said there should be a distinction between rural and city life.
"So the people who live outside the city limits in the country aren't having to abide by the strict codes that the people inside of the city limits do," Representative McCormick said.
Jake Brown says he has felt under-served by the Metropolitan Planning Committee. He says he welcomes the changes in zoning.
"There's 12 commissioners and there's only a handful of them that represent the rural area, Brown said. So we're kind of in a spot to where we're not represented. Our voice, our vote, it will never count."
The House of Representatives will review the bill proposal in early 2022.