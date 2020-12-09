As we enter the holiday season, families and individuals are in need of help when it comes to finding meals or gifts for their children. In the days of the current pandemic, more families are struggling.
Below are several resources that's available for usage to anyone in Louisiana, East Texas, Arkansas and Oklahoma to help get through the holiday season.
Shreveport - Bossier City, LA
Each year, VYJ’s CASA Program fulfills wish lists for nearly 400 local Children who are currently in foster care due to abuse and/or neglect. CASA puts on an amazing Christmas party for the children to come and receive their gifts. Many times this is the only Christmas these children have ever had and our hope is that every child has a wonderful time even if they are unable to be with their family and are placed in foster care.
Each year, Providence House helps at least 150 FAMILIES in crisis enjoy a special Christmas through the “Adopt-a-Family” program.
Operation Santa Claus is a multi-agency, non-profit organization made up of law enforcement volunteers who sign up needy children to receive toys for Christmas. Operation Santa Claus is an officer-referred program. Once officers submit the names of deserving children, volunteers find the toys the children request, wrap them, and give them to the officers to deliver to those children in time for Christmas.
Learn how The Salvation Army Angel Tree program and its donors help millions of parents and children in need celebrate Christmas.
Marshall, TX
Provides meals to over 400 seniors (60 and over) in Harrison County, brought to their homes by volunteers from a lot of churches and some paid staff.
Provided by St. Joseph's Catholic Church of Marshall, TX each year on Christmas Day. Meals are served in the Parish Hall or are delivered to shut-ins.
Arkansas
The Salvation Army opens our dining room at 1111 West Markham in Little Rock to the community once daily for breakfast (7 AM). Anyone is welcome to come and share a hot meal. Additionally, we have church services and Bible study in the dining room on Sundays and Wednesdays at 4:45 PM.
We often provide more than 150 meals each day. Last year we served over 78,000 hot meals to hungry people. There are also special holiday meals for the hungry on Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.
Oklahoma
The Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma offers product delivery for a nominal fee to programs in rural parts of our service area. Partner Agencies that are located more than 35 miles away from the Food Bank have the opportunity to pick up orders at a Rural Delivery Service (RDS) location. We deliver to 13 sites throughout the 24 counties we service.