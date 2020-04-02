SHREVEPORT, La. - The manager of a Shreveport restaurant said she supports the mayor's mandate for customers staying in their vehicles during food delivery.
Mayor Adrian Perkins issued a public safety emergency declaration on Thursday. The order will remain until 6 a.m. on May 2.
Maria Montez, general manager of El Jimador Sumpremo on Shreveport/Barksdale Highway said she and her staff have been using curb-side service for weeks. So the adjustment was not as difficult for her restaurant. But she says there are still many challenges ahead.
"We're dealing with it. We're doing a lot of things to make our customers feel safe. We're doing curb-side only. Nobody comes in. Not even our delivery drivers. And we've got to keep on going," Montez said.
Montez says she and her employees work multiple shifts per day to stay afloat. She says the public safety of her employees and customers are her priority.