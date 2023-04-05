SHREVEPORT, La. - The Return for Good Second Chance Job Fair in Shreveport is set for 9 a.m. – noon on Thursday, April 6, at Goodwill Industries. That's at 800 West 70th Street. This will be a place for employers and potential employees to connect.
Prison Fellowship founded Second Chance Month in 2017 to raise awareness and improve perceptions of people with a criminal record, encourage second-chance opportunities, and drive momentum for policy change throughout the country. 1 in 3 American adults has a criminal record, which limits their access to education, jobs, housing, and other things they need to reach that potential.