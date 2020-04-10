SHREVEPORT, La - Reverend Harry Blake passed away on Wednesday night due to COVID-19 related illnesses.
Blake fought the illness for weeks but eventually was overcome by its hold. But he leaves behind a legacy of courage and bravery during the Civil Rights Era.
Many pastors spoke to KTBS-3 saying they displayed their fondness of Blake by calling him dad. And he returned the gesture by calling them his sons.
They said he helped them to become better preachers of the Gospel by serving as a shining example.
Rev. Asriel McClain, of Little Union Baptist Church, says Blake impacted his life while watching the civil rights icon sustain life-threatening injuries during the 1960's.
He says the police beat him right in front of his church's entrance.
"The most poignant memory, of course, is the night he was beaten by the police. I did not see the actual beating but when he was brought into my father's study for treatment, McClain said. ...and it was bloody, I mean blood everywhere. And my mother screamed like I never heard before."
McClain says his father, Rev. C.E. McClain, pleaded with the police officers in front of the church. McClain, a 10-year old at the time, says he feared for Blake's life and tried to console him.
McClain says he decided at that very moment to become a courageous leader just like Blake.
A historical marker has been placed in front of Little Union Baptist Church as a commemoration of the incident. And it honors Blake's tireless work as a NAACP chapter president during that era.
Blake was an author, popular speaker and pastor of Mount Canaan Baptist Church for 52 years before his recent retirement. Blake was 85 years old.