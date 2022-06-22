NASH, Texas – If needing police assistance in directing traffic for a ribbon-cutting at a new coffee shop is any sign of future success, Nash, Texas will accommodate.
The ribbon-cutting ceremony took place on Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. at the new Local Habit Coffee Co. at 330 East New Boston Road, in Nash, Texas.
As well as a sizeable crowd, Amber Adams, the Director of Partner Development from the Texarkana Chamber of Commerce was on hand to welcome the new business, along with Doug Bowers, City Manager of Nash and Mayor Robert Bunch whose motto is “Save your cash for Nash.”
Owners Dr. Joshua Wiggins and Cody Peak renovated an old home for the project on New Boston Rd. and painted the exterior green.
Manager Carington Bright said, “We wanted to create a space for people to have meetings and events. A place where people can sit and talk for three hours drinking coffee and eating delicious baked goods. We wanted to create a place for the entire community to get together to learn new things.”
The newly renovated building boasts of comfortable couches, bars, tables, chairs, meeting rooms and a drive-through for their coffee drinkers.
Local Habit’s slogan is “Go make something good happen,” and the new specialty coffee shop touts, “Good things happen when you’re refreshed.”