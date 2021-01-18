SHREVEPORT, La. - The Krewe of Sobek would have rolled Mardi Gras' first parade this weekend but spirits still run high. Visit our Mardi Gras section for the most up-to-date information in the Arklatex.
3 Investigates & ArkLaTex In-Depth
Events
Most Popular
Articles
- City councilman in Louisiana arrested for election fraud
- Here's how to sign up to get a COVID-19 vaccine at any hub in Texas
- Houston megachurch pastor sentenced to federal prison
- Fatal crash after caller reports reckless driving to sheriff's department
- Rescuers search the Red River for missing Texas couple
- Shreveport police warning of new phone scam
- Ochsner LSU Health CEO responds to lawmaker's allegations of improper vaccinations
- Caddo Commission Democrats block law enforcement appreciation
- Music Mountain Water publishes unofficial statement amid CEO spotted at US Capitol a day before Jan. 6 insurrection
- SPD: Shreveport woman shot by her child's father; shooter detained
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.