SHREVEPORT, La. - He was a fixture on KTBS 3 for 20 years. From 1975 to 1995 people in the ArkLaTex tuned into to see Al Pierce.
Pierce passed away on Tuesday. Rick Rowe highlighted Pierce in 2015 for KTBS 3's 60th year on being on the air.
