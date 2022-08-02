MESQUITE, Texas - A young man from Benton is a rising star in the rodeo world.
Wyatt Hughes, 7, is a bull rider and this is his ride on "Rodeo Red" over the weekend in Mesquite, Texas.
Wyatt finished in first place. He's currently leading two different rodeo circuits for youngsters.
We spoke with Wyatt's father who says his son works hard with Wes and Becky Biggs at Karma Farms.
He's heading to the World Champion Miniature Bull Riding Association in October to compete against some of the best mini bull riders around.