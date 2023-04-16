SHREVEPORT, La. - ArkLaTex residents are still assessing the damage following Saturday night's hail storm. Insurance adjusters and repair companies will no doubt be swamped as reports of damaged vehicles and roofs are widespread.
With the possibility of hail storms in the ArkLaTex, consumers need to be wary of "storm chasers" or fraudsters who scam victims by making false promises to consumers who are looking to repair hail damage.
The Better Business Bureau offers these tips when looking to repair automobiles or roofs:
General Tips
- Get more than one estimate.
- Don't be pressured in signing a contract right away or at your doorstep.
- Always check with BBB and request quotes from BBB Accredited Businesses.
- If you come across a faulty business, report it to the BBB to help warn others of illegal scheme or fraud.
Roofers
- Get everything in writing including cost, work to be done, time schedule, payment schedule and other expectations.
- Never sign a contract with blanks.
- Wait to pay a contractor in full or sign a completion certificate until the work is truly completed.
- Avoid giving a down payment unless special materials are being ordered.
- Ask if the company uses their own workers or if they hire individual, third-party subcontractors.
- Know exactly who is working on your roof and who is responsible if something goes wrong.
- Verify applicable licensing and permits with your city and county/parish.
- Scope of work and materials provided.
- Approximate dates of service and cost of materials/service.
- Roofers surety and liability coverage insurer and contact information.
- 72 hour right to rescind.
- Contractor cannot in away way pay, waive or rebate all or part of the insurance deductible.
- Contractor will hold in trust any payment until the majority of the work is performed or materials are delivered to the residence.
- 72 hour right to rescind after the insurance claim is denied.
Automobile
- If under warranty, follow the manufacturer's requirements to keep your warranty in effect.
- Make sure any certificates advertised are recently obtained and then independently verify this information.
- When receiving estimate, ask the service consultant to explain all work completed.
- Be sure warranty information is included in writing on the repair order.
When a hail storm strikes
- Be aware of bad weather. Listen for warnings on TV and radio.
- Stay away from windows
- Take cover immediately
- If outside, substantial structures and highway overpasses (out of traffic lanes) offer the best hail protection. An awning, a gas station overhang, or even an unexposed side of a building can also offer protection.
- If in a car, pull off the road preferably under a bridge
- Vehicles offer good protection from hail up to about golf ball size, but significant windshield and body damage can result with hail larger than golf balls
- Carry a blanket in your car to protect you from shattered windshields