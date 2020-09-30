SHREVEPORT, La. - In the aftermath of Hurricane Laura, the American Red Cross has worked closely with partners to support emergency housing efforts, and provide food, water, relief supplies, emotional support and health services to people affected. KTBS 3 answered the call for help with a special On Your Side commitment to shore up the agency with volunteers and donations just when they were needed the most.
Thanks to generous donors, the Red Cross is now starting a new effort to get emergency financial assistance into the hands of Louisiana and Texas residents whose homes were severely impacted by Laura.
The American Red Cross continues to struggle with relief and fundraising efforts in the wake of Laura. That's where you come into play and can make a real difference.
How To Volunteer
Volunteers comprise more than 90 percent of the Red Cross disaster workforce and make it possible for the agency to respond every year to an average of more than 62,000 disasters — most of which are home fires.
After large disasters, the Red Cross first depends on pre-trained volunteers to travel to the disaster zone to help people in need. Those who are interested in getting trained to volunteer should contact their local chapter or visit redcross.org/volunteer.
There are volunteer opportunities to fit all schedules, interests, skillsets and community accessibility (in-person or virtual). After a large disaster, volunteers help support immediate and emergency needs of impacted residents including providing a safe place to stay, food, emotional support, recovery planning, and more. In addition to those forward facing positions, volunteers provide support in our warehouses, driving Emergency Response Vehicles, conducting damage assessment and more.
About Donations
Every Red Cross donation helps change lives when 90 cents of each dollar is spent on delivering care and comfort to those affected. Right now, your donation is helping to provide food, shelter, relief supplies, emotional support, recovery planning and other assistance. Any donation – large or small – makes a difference.
Any donations that are designated specifically for this disaster will go toward helping impacted communities across the state. Any funds raised beyond what is needed for emergency relief will be put to use serving the longer-term needs of those affected communities.
To donate, connect with the American Red Cross by clicking here or call 1-800-HELP-NOW (435-7669).
Here are some facts you need to know that clearly outline the importance of the Red Cross in the days after a disaster.
- $10 Provides 1 hot meal and additional snacks to a person: These nourishing meals that include a main course, snacks and a drink are provided by Red Cross workers and distributed at shelters or through mobile feeding in communities by Red Cross emergency response vehicles.
- $15 Provides 1 tarp for 1 family: Plastic tarps are multi-use items that can be provided to those affected by disaster to stand on when sifting through debris or to patch over damage to their home. This patch can act as a short-term solution for structural damage and provide immediate protection from the elements.
- $100 Covers the cost of Red Cross cleanup kits for 5 families: These kits, stored and ready for distribution nationwide, contain items needed to begin recovery immediately after a disaster. Each kit comes with a sectional handle with mop, broom, squeegee and push broom heads, pail, scrub brush, sponge, disinfectant, detergent/degreaser, bleach, trash bags, gloves and dust mask.
- $1,750 Covers the cost to deploy a Red Cross volunteer to an operation: This includes travel, transportation, lodging, food and vital support systems like our Volunteer Connection portal. The average length of a disaster deployment is 12 days.
- $11,000 Average cost of fully stocking an ERV with needed supplies for 3 days: This service includes providing lunch, dinner and snacks, and the travel costs to deploy two staff members to operate the emergency response vehicle (ERV) and vehicle maintenance and fuel costs.