SHREVEPORT, La -- Robinson Film Center in downtown Shreveport is a non-profit organization whose mission is to educate, enrich and entertain through the power of film.
The doors are closed due to crowd limits, so the theater staff had to find a different way to accomplish its mission.
“We took a look at what our regular programming is, the things we do on a weekly basis at our theater, and said, how can we take that same model and deliver it to people at home?" said Meghan Hochstetler, the executive director of the Robinson Film Center.
The theater is offering digital content on its website and on Facebook and Instagram that indeed educates, enriches and entertains, with movie suggestions, family activities, and even dinner and cocktail recipes by the chef and mixologist from the Robinson's Abby Singer’s Bistro, which is now only serving curbside one day a week -- the only revenue currently coming in for the non-profit.
So with most of us confined to our homes for an extended period of time, the film suggestions and activities provided by the Robinson Film Center are a great way to make use of our time together.
For more information or to donate, visit the Robinson Film Center online at http://robinsonfilmcenter.org/ or on Facebook or Instagram.