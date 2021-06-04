Robinson’s Rescue Presents Best in Sheaux 2021

SHREVEPORT, La - The Runway Dog Sheaux features 13 amazing pets who will strut their stuff to win over the voters. The winner will be chosen by the public who can place their votes for “top dog” by visiting the Robinson Rescue website. Votes are $5.00 each and there is no limit to the number of votes they can place.
The event also features an online silent auction with dozens of fabulous items, and a raffle so everyone is invited to bid or buy to show their support Robinson’s Rescue.
Dog Sheaux voting will remain open until 7 p.m. on June 12, 2021. The Robinson’s Rescue Best in Sheaux 2021 Dog Sheaux Winner will be announced during a Facebook Live broadcast from 7 - 7:30 p.m. at the Robinson Rescue Facebook page.
Best in Sheaux raises funds for Robinson’s Rescue, so that they can continue to provide free and low-cost spay/neuter services to underserved pet owners, to reduce the problem of animal overpopulation. Every animal we spay or neuter means there are thousands fewer animals born into homelessness or poverty, most of whom end up living on the streets.
By attending Best in Sheaux, or buying raffle tickets, or taking part in the dog show voting and silent auction, you are contributing directly to Robinson’s Rescue, and helping us achieve our mission to make our region a safer place for pets and the people who love them.
Robinson’s Rescue Low Cost Spay/Neuter’s Best in Sheaux 2021 will air on June 5 at 3:30 p.m. on KPXJ 21.