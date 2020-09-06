BOSSIER CITY, La-- A family-friendly worship music event called Rock Rally 4 Hope happened this Sunday.
The event was held to raise money for local charities. Those charities include Gingerbread House, The Warrior Network, Judah1 and Kids Against Hunger.
The outdoor event had a lineup of worship bands, food and vendors. Some of the entertainment on the roster was Alive by Sunrise, Genesis Rising and DJ Rezurrect-- just to name a few.
Organizers of the event encouraged visitors comply with state and local guidelines by wearing masks and observing social distancing recommendations.
The event concluded around 10:30PM following their firework show.